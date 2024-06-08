WATCH: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday slay in bodycon fits, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vedang Raina and more make heads turn as they attend party

Tania Shroff hosted a bash in Mumbai and that was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. The videos of them arriving at the party went viral on social media.

The list of celebrities includes Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others.

Bollywood celebs attend Tania Shroff's party

On June 7, Tania Shroff organized a party at her house. Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at the bash in style.

In the videos, we can see best friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday arrive together in a car. The Dream Girl 2 actress wore a beige color bodycon dress while The Archies star dazzled in a black outfit.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan made a striking appearance in a blue outfit and Vedang Raina arrived making heads turn with his effortless style.

Have a look:

Not only them but also Arjun Kapoor, Bumi Pednekar, Uorfi Javed, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire were seen arriving at the party in style.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's professional front

On the work front, Ibrahim will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film, Sarzameen. The movie will also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He also has Naadaniyaan in his kitty where he will be paired opposite Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor in the film. Apart from them, the 23-year-old star kid will also be seen in the tentatively titled film, Diler.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina's upcoming projects

Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies. She will be seen in King alongside his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Ananya's upcoming voice-over work, Inside Out 2, is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 animated movie by the same name. Directed by Kelsey Mann, it will hit theatres on June 14 in both English and Hindi. Apart from this, her highly-anticipated show Call Me Bae will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vedang who also made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, will soon be seen in Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt. The Vasan Bala's directorial will be released on September 27, 2024.

