WATCH: Suhana Khan and Zoya Akhtar attend Vikram Fadnavis’ birthday bash; Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli spotted

Suhana Khan, the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming Netflix movie, The Archies. The highly anticipated project also marks the acting debuts of a bunch of young talents, including veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On October 23, Monday night, Suhana Khan was spotted in Mumbai as she was exiting the birthday bash of Vikram Fadnavis, along with Zoya Akhtar, the director of her debut show The Archies. Along with the duo, young actor Agastya Nanda was also spotted at the same venue, along with his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, and mother Shweta Bachchan.

Suhana Khan snapped with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar

The star kid was snapped with the acclaimed filmmaker as the duo made an exit from Vikram Fadnavis' birthday party, on October 23, Monday night. Suhana Khan looked pretty as always in a casual oversized white shirt, which she paired with a black crop top and blue denim trousers. Suhana Khan completed her look with minimal make-up, a free hairdo, and a file and green handbag on her hands. Zoya Akhtar, on the other hand, was seen in a sleeveless white peplum top, which she paired with dark blue trousers and a sling bag.

Watch the latest pap video of Suhana Khan and Zoya Akhtar, below:

Agastya Nanda spotted with sister Navya Naveli Nanda

Meanwhile, another cast member of The Archies - Agastya Nanda, was spotted leaving the same event, after Suhana Khan and Zoya Akhtar exited. The budding actor was spotted exiting the venue with his sister Navya Naveli Nanda. The siblings duo was spotted by their mother Shweta Bachchan.

In the pictures, Agastya looked handsome in a black t-shirt and a pair of beige trousers, which he teamed up with his new hairdo. Navya Naveli, on the other hand, looked radiant in a white sleeveless tiered dress, which she paired with silver sandals and a handbag.

About The Archies

The Zoya Akhtar directorial features Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in the lead roles. Nikos Andritsakis is the director of photography. The Archies, which is bankrolled by Akhtar and Kagti under their home banner Tiger Baby Films, is slated to release on Netflix, on December 7, this year.

