Watch: Suhana Khan arrives in style for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s first birthday party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the famous Bollywood star couple are hosting a grand party for their little daughter Raha Kapoor tonight (November 6, 2023), to celebrate her first birthday. Many celebs from the Hindi film industry, including the Kapoor and Bhatt family members were arriving at RK House in Mumbai for the bash. Suhana Khan, the star kid-turned-actress, was also spotted arriving for Raha Kapoor's birthday bash.

Suhana Khan arrives in style for Raha’s first birthday party

The Archies actress was snapped at the entrance of RK House on November 6, Monday night, as she arrived to attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby daughter's first birthday bash. Suhana Khan, as always, kept it simple yet stylish in casual outfits for the night.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter looks pretty as always in a black top with white neck and sleeve borders, in the pictures and video which are now going viral on social media. The star kid teamed up the top with a pair of denim trousers and kept it simple with a free hairdo, light make-up, and minimal jewellery.

Have a look at Suhana Khan's video from RK House, below:

