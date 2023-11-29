WATCH: Suhana Khan can’t wink, Khushi Kapoor is ‘weirdly punctual’; The Archies gang reveals secrets

Several young newcomers are all set to take their first step into the Hindi film industry. Actors like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda will be soon seen in The Archies. Ahead of the film’s release, the entire gang spilled some secrets.

The Archies gang reveals fun secrets about themselves

Zoya Akhtar brought these youngsters together for a teen musical comedy film that looks promising. As the film inches towards its release date, the entire gang came together to reveal some unknown facts about themselves. In the video shared by the official Instagram page of The Archies, the actors were asked to tell one thing about themselves that nobody knows. First up was Vedang Raina who expressed his love for gaming. “An unhealthy amount. I do a lot of it,” he shared.

Next was Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor who confessed that she is ‘weirdly punctual’. “I think it physically hurts me to be late for anything. So, for me, on time is five minutes early.” Yuvraj Menda shared that he is into makeup while Agastya Nanda revealed that he can make sounds with his fingers by snapping it.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan seemed excited when she said that she cannot wink. “I can't wink, I look a little stupid when I wink.” After her was Mihir Ahuja who said, “I can make F1 car sounds.” Next up was Dot who said she loves crocheting. “I am crocheting constantly.”

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar’s experience of shooting with Khushi Kapoor

Recently at IFFI, the filmmaker said that she felt old while shooting with them. Recalling an incident with Khushi, Zoya shared, “There is one shot, and Betty, being played by Khushi Kapoor, has to pick up the needle and put it on the vinyl, which is the record player. So, we are there behind the camera and we see her picking it up and putting it in the center. I was like ‘What are you doing?’ She was like, ‘Isn’t that where the music comes from?’ I said, ‘no.’ And you realize how young they are.”

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. It’s based on the American comic book of the same name. After the official trailer launch, several songs from the film were dropped in the past weeks. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

