WATCH: Suhana Khan dazzles in pink for dad Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, fans call her ‘Barbie'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday yesterday, on the 2nd of November. The day observed gala celebrations and a star-studded party which saw actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and several others in attendance.

His daughter Suhana Khan too graced the party and opted for a minimal yet glam look. Check out the video of Suhana inside.

Suhana Khan dazzles in pink at King Khan’s 58th birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan’s gala birthday bash took place yesterday in Mumbai and observed the presence of various celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, many more, who joined the actor in celebrating the day.

Notably, King Khan’s daughter Suhana also marked her attendance at the birthday bash and was seen dazzling in a glittery pink off shoulder gown, pairing it with a diamond necklace and a pair of diamond ear studs. It can be safe to say that Suhana’s outfit for her father’s birthday party is setting some serious fashion goals.

Watch the video below!

Fans are in awe of Suhana Khan’s look for Shah Rukh Khan’s party

The actress stunned fans in an all-pink outfit, garnering enthusiasm from fans who shared many reactions to her charming style. Her followers, amazed by the look, called her "Barbie India" and complimented her "beautiful smile."

Several other fans expressed love for Suhana as they said, “She's so cute”, “Beautiful” and “Can’t take eyes off her.”

Work fronts of Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is all set to follow in the footsteps of her father and enter the world of acting with The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will be released on the 7th of December on Netflix and will see young actors including Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda making their acting debut.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Jawan. It also starred Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, and actor Vijay Sethupathi. Released on the 7th of September, the film was immensely loved by the audience. Up next, King Khan will be seen in Dunki.

