WATCH: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and entire The Archies gang grove to their song Va Va Voom

Several young actors will be making their Bollywood debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s musical comedy film The Archies. As the release date of the film is arriving soon, the star cast including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda are busy promoting it. Recently, they were seen dancing to their song during an event.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and entire The Archies gang dance to Va Va Voom

Recently, they were seen dancing at the music launch of the OTT movie. In the video, we can see the youngsters grooving to the song Va Va Voom penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Tejas.

Apart from that fun performance, Suhana and Agastya showcased their impeccable chemistry as they danced beautifully to a romantic number in front of a room full of audience.

Earlier today, The Archies stars, along with Zoya Akhtar and screenwriter Reema Kagti were seen posing together at their music launch. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wore a multi-coloured short frock for the event. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister also looked pretty in her mid-length tube dress. Everyone else was also styled in yesteryear’s fashion since the film is set in the 1960s.

As of now, four video songs from the movie have been released namely Sunoh, penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot and sung by Tejas, Va Va Voom, the third song titled In Raahon Mein in the voice of Arijit Singh, and the recent dropped Dhishoom Dhishoom composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. The movie is expected to release on December 7 on Netflix.

