WATCH: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and The Archies team arrive in style for co-star Mihir Ahuja’s birthday bash

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor were amongst a few who arrived in style at the birthday bash of The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja on June 27 in Bandra. Vedang Raina, who also is a part of the Zoya Akhtar directorial was clicked arriving at the venue. Mihir Ahuja hosted a party for his friends in Bandra on Monday evening to celebrate his 25th birthday.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor arrive in style for Mihir Ahuja’s birthday bash

In a video from the birthday party location in Bandra, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina were spotted as they made an exit from their cars. Mihir was seen welcoming his co-stars at the entrance of the venue. For the party, Suhana wore a beautiful blue mini-bodycon dress. She carried a mini handbag and completed her look with black heels.

On the other hand, Khushi and Vedang were papped together as they attended the birthday bash. Boney Kapoor’s daughter opted for a cute floral mini frock while Vedang looked handsome in a printed t-shirt and blue trousers. As for the birthday boy, Mihir Ahuja looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

Fans who are excited about the release of The Archies showered love and praise on the photos and videos of the cast arriving at the party location. A fan wrote, “Looking lovely.” Another commented, “Pretty girl.” Praising Suhana’s beauty, a fan wrote, “Love her.” Several fans dropped red hearts as well as fire emojis.

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial, The Archies, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will mark her Bollywood debut. Apart from Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also set to mark their Bollywood debuts with The Archies. The cast of film also stars Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film was recently released at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The Archies is an adaptation of a comic set in the 1960s of the same name. The film is likely to be released in November this year, on Netflix.

