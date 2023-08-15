WATCH: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and The Archies team win hearts as they serve food on Independence Day

India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, and the cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies had a special time. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Agastya Nanda spent Independence Day in the most unique way as they visited a restaurant in Mumbai and not only they dined but also served food to the guests. The video of them serving food is winning the hearts of fans and followers.

The Archies team win hearts as they serve food on Independence Day

A video of The Archies team starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Agastya Nanda visited a restaurant in Mumbai and served food to celebrate Independence Day. They all wore white outfits except Aditi and Khushi and were seen flashing bright smiles while serving the food to the guests. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

The video of The Archies team serving food on Independence Day won the hearts of fans and followers and has been receiving immense love and appreciation on social media. Reacting to the video, one wrote, "Wooow so happy to see u guys doin good for people .so proud." Another commented, "Well done...keep smiling enjoying always.Great work out your team very nice." "Nice job," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics. It's set in the Anglo-Indian community at a fictional hill station in India called Riverdale back in 1964.

Speaking about the storyline in that period, Zoya said in an interview with Film Companion, “When I was asked to adapt this, I didn't want to do a modern take. Firstly, Riverdale has done it. Secondly, it's not my experience of Archies. My experience of Archies is a simpler time, a more innocent time, a gentler time, where less is more. I wanted to go back to that. I wanted to keep the essence of the comic and find a way for it to resonate with young adults today.”

Meanwhile, The Archies will premiere on Netflix on November 24, 2023.

