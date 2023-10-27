WATCH: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan feature in fun reel; Janhvi Kapoor gushes over Shikhar Pahariya

Recently, a number of celebs and star kids such as Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani, Alaya F, Nirvaan Khan and others came together to attend a fun party. Pictures from the bash went viral on social media a few days ago. It was also attended by Bhumi Pednekar, Shikhar Pahariya, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya, Vedang Raina and others. Now, a fun video from the party has surfaced on social media, and looks like they all had a blast!

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan feature in fun reel

Orhan, fondly known as Orry, was also present at the bash, and he took to his Instagram to share a fun video. Suhana Khan, Khushi, Bhumi, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar, Alaya F, Shikhar Pahariya, Nirvaan Khan, and others featured in the reel with Olivia Rodrigo’s viral track Bad Idea Right playing in the background. Suhana looked chic in a black slip dress, while Khushi Kapoor also wore a stylish black dress. All the celebs were mostly dressed in black outfits, including Alaya F, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar, Bhumi, Nirvaan Khan, etc.

Bhumi, Khushi, Vedang Raina, Nirvaan and others were seen grooving at the bash. Clearly, the celebs had a blast at the party! Check out the video below.

Janhvi Kapoor gushes over rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor commented on the video, and she was all hearts for her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. “Shiku,” she wrote, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor dropped several dancing emojis, and Suhana Khan dropped a red heart emoji. Check out the comments.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will make her debut with The Archies. Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal will also star in this coming-of-age musical. The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. It is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

