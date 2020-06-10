WATCH: Suhana Khan sings 'Dheeme Dheeme' for bestie Ananya Panday in UNSEEN video and it's all things fun

In the video, Suhana Khan can be seen attempting to sing 'Dheeme Dheeme' from her BFF Ananya Panday's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Check out the video below.

opened up a part of her private life to the world when she made her Instagram public. and 's daughter Suhana is far off from making her Bollywood debut but the star kid already has a massive following on social media along with a number of dedicated fan clubs. Even though Suhana has studied in the UK and now in New York, her fan clubs keep a keen eye for any new photos and videos.

We stumbled upon one such video of Suhana, shared by a close friend on the star kid's recent birthday. Suhana turned 20 on 22 May and was flooded with wishes on social media. One of them was from her friend who shared a video of the star kid attempting to sing 'Dheeme Dheeme' from her BFF Ananya Panday's film Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

In the video, Suhana can be seen posing for the camera as her friend sings. However, even after a few lines, Suhana fails to recognise the song and it's only during the chorus she realises that it it's 'Dheeme Dheeme'. Suhana then joins in and sings the song. The caption on the video read, "Special duet for @ananyapandy," as the star kid's friend wished her on her birthday.

Check out the video of Suhana Khan singing 'Dheeme Dheeme' from BFF Ananya's film:

The star kid returned home from New York as the coronavirus crisis worsened across the world. She is currently spending time at home with her family. Suhana took social media by storm on her birthday as she shared some stunning sunkissed photos of herself.

