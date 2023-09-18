WATCH: Suhana Khan's breathtaking nature escape leaves BFF Shanaya Kapoor in awe

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. The daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is quite active on her social media, where she enjoys a huge follower base. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Netflix project, The Archies. The star kid will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge in the Netflix project. Currently, Suhana Khan in her leisure time took a vacation close to nature.

Suhana Khan enjoys her leisurely time close to nature

Today, on September 18, Suhana Khan posted a beautiful photo and a video from her recent trip spending time amid nature. In the post shared, Suhana can be seen standing on a ship deck overlooking the ocean at sunset. A bright lamp is placed next to a sitting area. She can be seen looking away from the camera in a sleeveless pink long dress. The Archies actor also shared a short selfie video sitting inside the resort car. As the car moved, she adjusted her hair and smiled for the camera. The video seems to be taken during the afternoon amidst the lush greenery. The post was captioned with a smiling face emoji. Have a look:

Shanaya Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and others react

The post shared by Suhana Khan attracted sweet reactions from her closed ones. While the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor posted red heart and heart eye emojis, Bhavana Pandey commented, “Cutie (with a red heart emoji).

Suhana Khan Debut

Suhana Khan following her father’s footsteps is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with the upcoming Netflix project, The Archies. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from Suhana, the film also stars veteran actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. While Suhana plays the role of Veronica, Agastya, and Khushi will be seen portraying Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper respectively. Apart from them, the film also features Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film will stream on Netflix from December 7 onwards.

About The Archies

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical is a storyline revolving around the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The project will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.