WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan’s electrifying performance before Ind vs Pak match

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup kickstarted earlier this month with an exciting month. Today, one of the most anticipated matches between India and Pakistan is slated to take place. Ahead of the match, Arijit Singh, Sukwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shankar Mahadevan gave an amazing performance at the stadium to entertain the audience.

Several singers performed before the India-Pakistan match

Right before the India-Pakistan match took place, several singers gave an electrifying performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Names like Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukwinder Singh stormed the stage with their singing chops. Arijit sang Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Heeriye.

Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty share their excitement about the match

Ahead of the match, Athiya Shetty gave an interview to India Today to share her excitement. She said: "I wish the team all the very best. The Indian team knows exactly what they are doing." Athiya's husband and batsman KL Rahul is also in the playing eleven of team India. Recently, Athiya's father and actor Suneil Shetty was snapped in Bandra with his wife Mana Shetty as they stepped out for dinner. One of the paps said that his son-in-law KL Rahul will smash a century in the forthcoming India-Pakistan World Cup match. In response, the actor said: "Fingers crossed."

So far, several celebrities have also taken to social media to share their excitement for the match and cheer for India. Salman Khan also reached the Star Sports studio to promote his film Tiger 3 ahead of the match. At the studio, he revealed that KL Rahul is his favorite. Khan also spoke about the film in length and said that its action is ten times more than the previous installments. Being one of the most anticipated matches, people across the nation are expected to be glued to their television screens during the match.

