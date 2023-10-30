WATCH: Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty serve major father-daughter goals as they step out on a dinner date

Suniel Shetty is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. Apart from being a versatile actor, he is also a true family man. The actor married to Mana Shetty is a proud parent of two kids; Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. His daughter Athiya is happily married to cricketer, KL Rahul. On various occasions, the veteran actor is seen showering love on his kids and treating fans with adorable family photos. A while ago, the doting father stepped out for a dinner date with his daughter, and it is all things cute as they served major father-daughter goals.

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty step out for a dinner date

On Monday, Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty were captured by the paparazzi as they stepped out for a dinner date, shelling major fashion goals. In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen coming out of the car while shutterbugs requested them to pose for the cameras.

Acknowledging the request, Suniel and Athiya posed for the paps near their car and yet again graciously posed outside the eatery before entering the café.

Take a look:

During the dinner date, the De Dana Dan actor was seen in an all-black ensemble. He carried a black t-shirt with matching cargo pants, paired up with white shoes. He also wore a silver neck chain with a trident pendant.

Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, stunned in a white crop top with an off-white shrug over it. She paired it with loose denim and white sneakers. She also carried a black sling bag along. The actress accessorized her look with an elegant neckpiece and beautiful stud earrings. She wore her hair up in a bun. The star kid completed her look with immaculate makeup and a red lip shade.

Suniel Shetty's upcoming projects

Talking about Suniel Shetty’s upcoming ventures, the actor has a lineup of two exciting ventures, one of which is Hera Pheri 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Expressing her excitement about the film, in an earlier interview with India Today, Athiya had stated, “I don't know when it will happen, but when it will happen, I'm sure it will be a laugh riot like the first ‘Hera Pheri’. It is exciting.”

In addition to this, Suniel Shetty will also be seen in the highly anticipated threequel of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle. The film helmed by Ahmed Khan will have an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty drops sweet PIC with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty is all hearts