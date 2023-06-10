WATCH Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel reunite and remind you of OG Tara-Sakina at Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s screening

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were indeed one of the most iconic and superhit Jodi’s of the 90s. These two stole the hearts of all the fans with their crackling chemistry in the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Now as the makers are all set to return with the sequel after almost 22 years. We bet fans cannot contain their excitement and are super excited to watch Gadar 2. But before that can happen, the makers decided to re-release the 2001 film on June 9 in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. Well, a screening of the film was organized in Mumbai yesterday and fans got to witness the reunion of our very own Tara and Sakina.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunite at Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunion

A video posted the popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani is winning the internet and how! In the video we can see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel come together at the screening of their 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and pose for the paps. Sunny had the same Tara Singh charm as he wore a light blue colored jacket over a white shirt that he paired over blue jeans and completed his look with white sneakers and an olive green turban. Ameesha on the other hand looked stunning in a maroon gown. Their chemistry even today was so fresh and netizens went gaga over it.

Check it out:

Sunny Deol recites his iconic dialogue from Gadar

As we already told you that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released yesterday. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Sunny Deol is seen in a packed theatre. Sunny Deol was seen addressing his fans, and he recited his famous dialogue from Gadar. He said, “Hindustan Zindabad hai, Zindabad tha, aur Zindabad rahega!” leaving his fans cheering for him. He then thanked his fans and thanked them for showering their love. Sunny Deol was seen in a white shirt layered with a blue blazer, paired with denims. The video left fans super-excited for Gadar 2.