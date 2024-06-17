WATCH: Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn dancing together in THIS 2001 film song brings back old memories

Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood who have entertained the audience for decades. Both of them have given some of the biggest Bollywood hits individually, but do you remember the 2001 film Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke in which both of them shared screen space?

The romantic drama had Ajay in the lead along with Preity Zinta and Madhuri Dixit while Sunny featured in an extended cameo. Halle Halle, a song from the film had both of them dancing together and it continues to give thrills to the audience.

Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn's viral dance face-off video makes fans nostalgic

Music has always been a highlight of Bollywood films and to see your favorite stars dancing and celebrating a happy moment together gives the fans a high of another kind. An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site and shared the video clip of the song Halle Halle from Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke.

The video clip instantly made the fans nostalgic as it features Sunny and Ajay shaking a leg along with Madhuri Dixit. Captioning the post, the Bollywood fan wrote, "The Dance off of the Century (fire emoji). Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn (dancing boy emoji)"

As the video went viral, the replies section received immense love with fans wishing to see both stars together again.

Watch the full song here:

More about Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke

Directed by Deepak Shivdasani and written by Kader Khan, YRHPK is a romantic drama that revolves around a love triangle. Apart from Ajay, Sunny, Preity, and Madhuri, the film also features Kiran Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, and Tiku Talsania among others. It was released in theaters on August 10, 2001.

Other Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn collaborations

Apart from Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn have also collaborated for various other films. Ajay narrated Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra led 2007 action-comedy film Yamla Pagla Deewana. Both of them dubbed for the 2013 epic animation film Mahabharat too. The Singham actor also made a special appearance in his 2017 comedy film Poster Boys.

