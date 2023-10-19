WATCH: Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with sons Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol; grooves to dhol beats

Legendary actor Sunny Deol has lately been basking in the success of his latest venture Gadar 2. While the actor has been absorbing the love received from viewers for the film, he has now entered another year of his life as he celebrates his birthday today. On his birthday, Sunny Deol was seen celebrating his special day in a grand manner, shaking a leg to the beats of dhol. His children Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol also joined him in his celebrations.

Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday with sons Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol

As the Betaab actor celebrates his birthday today, on the 19th of October, he was also joined by his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. Sunny Deol seemed to be on cloud nine on his special day as he rejoiced in the day in a grand manner.

Dancing to the tune of dhol beats, the actor was seen bursting into Punjabi traditional dance Bhangra. He was also seen cutting his birthday cake and was fed the same by his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. The father-son trio also struck a pose together for the media as they celebrated the moment, and they looked over the moon on the occasion.

Into the work angles of Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol

Actor Sunny Deol was recently seen in the film Gadar 2, which left the audience going gaga. Notably, the film was a sequel to its first part Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. Released on the 11th of August, the movie also starred actress Ameesha Patel and was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The legendary actor’s son Rajveer Deol recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Dono, wherein he was seen alongside actress Paloma Dhillon. Helmed by Avnish Barjatya, the movie explored romance, relationships, and other matters of the heart.

Meanwhile, Karan Deol marked his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Up next, the actor will also be seen in Apne 2, the release of which, fans have been eagerly looking forward to.

