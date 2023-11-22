WATCH: Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed after Rajkumar Santoshi says industry didn’t do justice to his talent

Sunny Deol has an image of a macho man who can easily uproot handpumps with his dhai kilo ka haath. But contrary to what people perceive of him by looking at his outer appearance, he is a very emotional being. Recently, the Gadar 2 actor broke down in front of a room full of people during the ongoing IFFI 2023. Read on to know why.

Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed in front of the audience

Actor Sunny Deol doesn’t need any introduction. He has given some commendable performances in several movies among the 90-odd films he did in his illustrious career. However, there was a time when he was out of work which pushed him into the darkest phase of his life. During a discussion at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, the actor got teary-eyed when he spoke about the rough patch.

Sharing the stage with him was writer Rajkumar Santoshi who said, “I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny’s talent. But God has done justice.” On hearing such kind words about him, the Apne actor got emotional.

Take a look:

What Sunny Deol said about his journey

Sunny has always been vocal about having to deal with failure in his career. At the event, the Heroes actor said, “I have been really very lucky. I just get too emotional, that’s my problem.” He added that he was fortunate to start with filmmaker Rahul Rawail who gave him three beautiful films namely Betaab, Arjun, and Samundar.

He added, “Some worked, some didn’t. But till today, people remember those films. I am standing here because of my films.” He continued that despite his 2001 romantic action-drama film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a massive hit, he struggled a lot.

“My struggle period had started because subjects or scripts were not offered to me and things were not happening. Even though I did some films in between, there was a gap of 20 years. But I did not give up. I was always moving forward. I joined films because I wanted to become an actor, not a star,” the actor said adding that he had seen the films of his father Dharmendra and wanted to do films of that variety.

