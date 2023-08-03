WATCH: Sunny Deol kickstarts Gadar 2 promotion; dances his heart out with BSF Jawans at Longewala in Rajasthan

Sunny Deol has finally kickstarted the on-ground promotions of his upcoming film Gadar 2. After receiving a magnificent response for the trailer and the songs, the makers now want to spread awareness about the film across the country. The team, including Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, hopes to recreate the magic and make huge numbers like the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny went back to the iconic site of Longewala in Rajasthan and interacted with the BSF jawans. Here's a closer look.

Sunny Deol visits Longewala to start Gadar 2 promotional tour

Sunny Deol took to Instagram on August 3 and shared a series of videos and pictures from his visit to the town of Longewala in Rajasthan. It is the site where the Indo-Pak war was fought in 1971. The location was also prominent in Sunny’s 1997 film Border. In the post, Sunny can be seen flying in the helicopter to reach the place. In one photo, he is seen posing in front of a military vessel. Sunny indulged in an arm-wrestling match with a BSF jawan and he also took training to work a submachine gun under their guidance. The jawans sang the famous song Udd Ja Kaale Kaava and Sunny danced his heart out with them. The actor also visited the Tanot Mata Mandir to seek blessings for his film.

Sharing the post, Sunny wrote in his caption, “Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It’s always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our brave hearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india Jai Hind!”

The fans loved that Sunny went back to his roots and showered him with praise. Reacting to his post, One person wrote, “Sir love you gadar blockbuster hogi,” while others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Actress Ameesha Patel commented, “Wowowowowow my TARA … looking soooooo dapper,” and brother Bobby Deol also dropped red hearts.

More about Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

The movie is ready to hit the big screens on August 11. In the Anil Sharma directorial, Sunny returns as his beloved character Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also reprise their roles. Earlier, the team had announced that the recreation of the popular song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke will be released today.

