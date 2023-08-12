Watch: Sunny Deol poses with his little fan dressed as Sardar Tara Singh from Gadar 2, video melts hearts

Sunny Deol has made a thunderous comeback with Gadar 2 after staying away from the big screen for a long time. Gadar 2 has been making a lot of buzz in Tinsel town, as well as, on social media since the day it was announced. The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 is headlined by Deol and Ameesha Patel. Gadar 2 has finally hit theatres and has kicked up a massive storm at the box office. The stellar sequel has emerged as one of the biggest box office openers of the year and the crowd is going gaga after watching Deol reprise his iconic character of Sardar Tara Singh after 22 years. Amid the hype and craze for Gadar 2, a heartwarming video of Sunny Paaji with his little fan is going viral on the Internet.

A day after the release of his much-talked-about sequel, Gadar 2, Deol was spotted outside his dubbing studio in Juhu, Super Sunny Sound. Dressed up as his character from the Gadar franchise, Sunny was seen wearing an ethnic outfit, which consisted of a beige and a cream pyjama. He completed his look with a dark-shaded pagdi as he channeled his inner Tara Singh.

The video shows the superstar posing for pictures with little boys. While all the fans look cute as smile and pose for the photos with the Gadar 2 star, however, one boy who is dressed up as Tara Singh steals the show.

In the video, the little boy dressed up as Tara Singh can be seen standing next to Sunny. The boy beams with happiness and joy when the real Tara Singh places his hand on his shoulders. After posing with little fans, the superstar then obliges a traffic police officer with a picture. The video then shows other fans posing with the star for a photo. In the end, the video shows the actor flashing a smile as he chats with the paparazzi. The video of Sunny Paaji with his little fans is melting the hearts of netizens. The comments section is flooded with red heart emojis and fire emojis.

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeetey. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. The movie was released on Friday, August 11, and is getting a great response at the box office.