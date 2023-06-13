WATCH: Sunny Deol set stage on fire with dance moves at Karan Deol’s pre-wedding celebration

It is a happy moment for the Deols as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Drishya Acharya. The pre-wedding festivities have begun and it sure looks like the Deol’s are in a happy space. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will be a 3-day-long affair. Apparently, it was Karan and Drishya’s Roka ceremony last night and we saw the entire family coming together to celebrate. We caught our hands on one of the rarest videos from the bash and we bet you all are also going to love it. We have never really seen Sunny dancing off-screen, but last night the actor set the stage on fire with his dance moves.

Sunny Deol dances at Karan Deol’s pre-wedding festivities

In the video that is going viral, we can see Sunny Deol looking dapper in all-black attire. He is wearing a black shirt that he paired with black pants and black shoes. He is dancing with one of the guests who is dressed in a white shirt that he layered with a black blazer and black pants and black shoes. He also wore a cap to complete his look. Indeed it is a rare sight to see the Gadar 2 star dance off-screen. The actor can be seen grooving to the popular song Morni Ban Ke from the film Badhaai Do.

Check it out:

Sunny Deol’s work front

It was only yesterday that the teaser of Gadar 2 was released. Sunny Deol is soon going to be back as Tara Singh on the silver screen in the sequel of the superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which will also star Ameesha Patel. The 2001 film was re-released in the theatres recently ahead of the release of the sequel and fans are absolutely loving to see the love saga on the silver screen yet again.

ALSO READ: WATCH Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel reunite and remind you of OG Tara-Sakina at Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s screening