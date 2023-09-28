WATCH: Sunny Kaushal celebrates his birthday with Vicky Kaushal and parents; Katrina Kaif gives it a miss

Sunny Kaushal has won over the hearts of the audience since he put his feet forward in the Bollywood industry. Notably, he is also the brother of famous Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, and seemingly, the duo also share a strong brotherly bond with each other. While today, Sunny turns a year older as he celebrates his 34th birthday, a video has surfaced that shows the actor cutting his birthday cake as brother Vicky Kaushal stands next to him clapping and relishing the moment.

Sunny Kaushal cuts birthday cake as brother Vicky Kaushal claps

As actor Sunny Kaushal celebrates his 34th birthday today, a video has surfaced online wherein Sunny can be seen blowing the candle and cutting his cake. His brother and actor Vicky Kaushal appeared in the video as he stood next to him, along with his parents, clapping and rejoicing about his brother’s special day. Notably, Katrina Kaif was seen missing from the celebrations in the video.

Sunny Kaushal on the work front

Sunny Kaushal was earlier seen in the tragic love story Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. Recently, the makers announced the second part of the film which will star Sunny and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Notably, our exclusive sources had shared earlier that despite being a sequel to the first part, the second part of Shiddat will remain unrelated to the movie’s first part. Moreover, Shiddat 2 will create a fresh story in a similar backdrop with a different passionate story. While the first part of the film was released on Disney+Hotstar, this time, the makers decided to deliver the movie in the theaters. Notably, Sunny Kaushal is also pumped with energy to step into the music industry with his debut single Jhandey, which has been sung and penned by him.

