WATCH: Sunny Leone’s adorable twins Asher & Noah Singh Weber wish Happy Diwali to paparazzi

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:03 PM IST  |  16.2K
   
Every now and then, the paparazzi capture some rather adorable moments in the cameras, which can instantly put a smile on anyone’s face. Such a moment happened today, when the paps clicked Sunny Leone with hubby Daniel Webber and their three kids as they walked out of the airport. For the unversed, Sunny and Daniel are proud parents to three kids – Nisha, Asher, and Noah. While the couple adopted Nisha at 21 months, they had twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy. 

Earlier today, the shutterbugs clicked Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber along with their three kids as they walked out of the airport. While Daniel held Nisha, Sunny held on to Asher and Noah. While they clicked them, the paparazzi wished Sunny Happy Diwali. Sunny then asked her twins to wish the media too and they sweetly obliged. The boys wished the paparazzi a happy Diwali in the most adorable way. While they wished Happy Diwali in unison in a sing-song manner, they also flashed their cute little smiles at the camera. 

Take a look at Sunny’s twins wishing the paparazzi: 

Recently, Sunny and Daniel threw a Halloween bash at their new house in the dream city of Mumbai. The family of five went all out as they dressed up in their quirky costumes of different pop-culture characters. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Sunny introduced every one in the caption. She wrote, “We are the Webers and friends!! Happy Halloween!! Daniel - joker, Nisha - raya, Asher - blippi, Noah- skeleton, Me - mad hatter.”

