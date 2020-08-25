WATCH: Suresh Raina pays emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput; Calls him a true inspiration

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left the entire nation shocked and heartbroken. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has now dedicated a video to the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. However, the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have continued over the past two months. With the CBI probing into the case, the loved ones and fans of the late actor are praying that he gets justice soon. Many of them find it hard to believe that Sushant left all of us so early. Social media is always abuzz with emotional tributes meant for the actor.

Suresh Raina who retired from International cricket a few days back has now dedicated a video for Sushant. We can see a photo of the MS Dhoni star reflecting on a tablet in the video with a soulful song playing in the background. Meanwhile, Raina pays a heartfelt tribute to him and writes, “Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!”

Check out Suresh Raina’s post below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the talented actor initially began his journey in the Indian television industry. He won the hearts of the audience with shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013. He went on to give spectacular performances in many movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara.

