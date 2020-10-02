WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput fans turn up for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

In the video, one can hear the protestors chanting 'Rhea ko faasi do' as they clap and cheer while demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

It has been more than three months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput but the late actor's fans and family have still not received clarity over the actor's tragic passing away. While the case was initially being investigated by the Mumbai Police, it was eventually taken up by the CBI. It has been almost two months since the CBI took over the case but there has been little to no headway made in the case.

On Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput's former staffer Ankit Acharya and friend Ganesh Hiwarkar started a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar and were soon joined by the actor's fans and supporters. The protestors were seen holding up the actor's posters and photos. A video from the protest was also shared on paparazzi Viral Bhayani's group.

In the video, one can hear the protestors chanting 'Rhea ko faasi do' as they clap and cheer. Ankit and Ganesh can be sitting on the floor. The protest took place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi where citizens are also protesting for the Hathras victim.

Take a look at the video below:

Amidst the CBI's investigation, latest reports have revealed that Sushant's house help Neeraj has confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and staffer Samuel Miranda used to score drugs for the late actor. Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant continue to be behind bars.

