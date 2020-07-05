WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput goofing around in throwback video is bound to bring a smile on your face

In the throwback video, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen chilling after his rehearsals and goofing around. Check out the video below.

Sushant Singh Rajput left thousands of his fans heartbroken with his tragic demise, but the actor's old videos continue to pop up on social media. From his interviews and talks to his good times with his co-stars, Sushant's videos are leaving fans teary eyed. We came across one such video of the actor which is rather simple but is bound to put a smile on your face. In the video, Sushant can be seen chilling after his rehearsals and goofing around.

The actor then goes on to show one of his many skills as he keeps a peanut in his hand and pops it into his mouth in slow motion video. The 34-year-old star then winks looking at the camera and bursts into laughter. The video shows Sushant's goofy side and is definitely treat for his fans.

Check it out below:

While Sushant's reported suicide case is still under investigation, his sister recently Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a handwritten note that the actor had given her. Sushant passed away on 14 June, 2020 and was his final rites were held a day later on 15 June. His family held a prayer meet in his hometown in Patna and immersed his ashes in Ganga.

Now latest reports suggest that the Mumbai Police have sent the cloth, which was a green coloured night gown made of cotton, that was allegedly used by the late actor to hang himself, to a forensic lab for “tensile strength” analysis to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the film star.

Credits :Pinkvilla

