WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput nails MS Dhoni’s ‘Helicopter Shot’ & gets loud cheer from all in a throwback video

Sushant Singh Rajput had starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. A throwback video of Sushant hitting the ball in signature ‘helicopter shot’ style is going viral on social media.
1231 reads Mumbai
It has been almost a month to the sad and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and tributes continue to pour in for the late star. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai and left everyone in shock. The actor who camouflaged himself to play Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni on screen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, had won hearts with his performance on screen. While gearing up for the biopic, Sushant had learnt MS Dhoni’s signature ‘helicopter shot’ as well. 

A throwback video from the net practice showcases Sushant showcasing his ‘helicopter shot’ in complete MS Dhoni style. In the video, we get to see late Sushant standing behind the crease, waiting for the ball. As soon as the ball hits the bat, we can see Sushant hit the ‘helicopter shot’ just like MS Dhoni. On seeing this, the crowd that had gathered to see Sushant can be seen cheering loudly for his perfect take on Dhoni’s helicopter shot in practice session. 

Several fans of Sushant have been remembering him on social media and revisiting the old photos and videos of the late actor. A recent report also stated that his hometown in Bihar has also reportedly renamed a road and roundabout after him as a tribute to him.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are investigating Sushant’s case and several people have been summoned and some have recorded their statements. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, and Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others paid their tributes to the late actor along with his family there. His last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. 

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Instagram

