WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika drops a video of his dog Fudge in field; Leaves fans emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a paw-dorable video of the late actor’s dog Fudge.

Apart from Shweta Singh Kirti, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh has been seeking justice for the Kedarnath star since his untimely demise. They have been also sharing unseen pictures and videos of him on social media. Sushant was very close to his family including his pet dog Fudge. After his death, Fudge has been reportedly staying with the late actor’s dad K.K. Singh. Now, Sushant's niece Mallika shared an adorable video of Sushant’s furry friend Fudge and left his fans emotional.

In the small clip on her Instagram story, Fudge can be seen running around and enjoying his time in a field. He is looking healthy and happy in the same. Fudge can be also seen donning a red outfit and is looking extremely cute. Post the actor’s demise, his family is taking care of Fudge. Earlier, a picture of Sushant’s dog along with his father was shared on social media.

Take a look at SSR’s dog Fudge’s latest video here:

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta took to her Twitter handle to share a quote about life and death. Along with the quote, she wrote, “Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant.”

Meanwhile, the CBI and NCB are investigating Sushant's death case.

Recently, Sushant’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu filed an application to the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty. ANI had tweeted, “Bombay High Court reserve the order on an application filed by his sisters seeking quashing of FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in his death. Court also asked all the parties to file their written submissions within a week.”

Also Read: HC reserves order on Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters' application seeking to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Maallika Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×