WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's family organises prayer meet at his residence in Patna

A week after Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life, the late actor's family held a prayer meet for family, friends and relatives on Sunday in his hometown Patna. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide on 14 June and was cremated in Mumbai Vile Parle the next day. However, his family did not wait too long in the city and immediately flew back to Patna a day later to immerse the actor's ashes in Ganga. Now, a video and picture from Sushant's residence has surfaced on social media where the prayer meet was held.

In the photo, Sushant's smiling monochrome framed picture was kept atop a table beautifully decorated with white flowers. The floral arrangement was striking and actor's photo left his fans devastated as they reminisced about him in the comments section. Take a look at the photo and video below:

Last week Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited Sushant’s home in Patna and offered condolences to his family. He mourned the loss of the actor and wrote, "Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more.”

While his fans are still reeling from the shock, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and have recorded statements of the actor's friends, house help staff and colleagues.

