WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh releases video statement, says he alerted Bandra Police in Feb

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh released a video statement on Monday and revealed why he was compelled to file a complaint in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh released a video statement on Monday and revealed why he was compelled to file a complaint in Patna. In the 47-second video, the late actor's father said that he had alerted Mumbai's Bandra Police on 25 February that the late actor's life was in danger. As per the video, KK Singh had named some people in his February complaint and after the actor's tragic demise on 14 June, he asked the Bandra Police to take action against those whose names were mentioned in the February complaint. However, the Bandra Police failed to take an action even 40 days later.

In the video, you can see and hear KK Singh saying, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna."

He further added, "I later went to Patna and lodged an FIR. The Patna Police took swift action. We want the Patna Police to get assistance. I want to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Jha for supporting the truth."

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police and Patna Police have been carrying out investigation in the city. On Friday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a press conference and revealed some details about the case. Regarding KK Singh's FIR which alleged that close to 15 crore has been siphoned off, the commissioner said that till now 'no direct transfer' of funds has been carried out to Rhea Chakraborty's account.

