WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta performs pooja on his fourth death anniversary; fans get emotional

The Bollywood community was deeply shaken by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing on June 14, 2020. Today marks four years since his demise, and his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, conducted a pooja in remembrance of her brother, a video of which is now gaining traction online.

SSR's sister performs pooja on his fourth death anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, his sister Shweta conducted a pooja to pray for his soul's peace. In a viral video, she is seen performing the ritual with numerous others. Alongside photos of the late actor, a banner advocating ‘Justice for SSR’ is prominently displayed during the pooja.

Several fans expressed their demand for justice in the comments section. One user emphasized, "Usko justice deelao tabhi sachi shradanjali hogi usko. (Give him justice, then it will truly be a true tribute to him.)"

Another echoed the sentiment, "Justice for Sushant." Some lamented the delay in justice, stating, "Justice still pending." Amidst the pleas for justice, emotions ran high, with a fan simply expressing, "We miss you."

Take a look at the video:

Shweta's post on SSR's death anniversary

Today, Shweta shared a poignant message on SSR's death anniversary. Taking to her Instagram, she posted an unseen video of SSR with his sisters. In the caption, she poured her emotions, urging for justice and pleading with authorities to investigate the events of June 14, 2020. Shweta expressed a sense of despair, feeling like giving up.

She penned, “Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up.”

Shweta expressed her sentiments, emphasizing the need for transparency in her brother's case. She urged everyone to reflect on the importance of seeking the truth about Sushant's passing.

Shweta questioned why the case had become politicized and appealed for straightforward answers regarding the events of that day. She requested assistance from all, pleading for closure and unity as a family.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. While some speculated it was a suicide, others raised suspicions of foul play. His sister has been advocating for justice ever since.

