WATCH: Sushmita Sen dishes out major Taal vibes as she dances in the rain in white suit

The ever-beautiful Sushmita Sen is a star on social media. She keeps an active presence in the virtual world and often treats her millions of fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Sushmita’s Instagram grid is sprinkled with sweet moments from work and her family- her daughters Renee and Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A few hours back, the former Miss Universe took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a beautiful video in which she can be seen dancing in the rain.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita posted a video featuring herself in a breathtaking landscape. In front of her is a pool, while behind her, one can see an abundance of greenery and hills that play peek-a-boo in the mist. The video is shot from a distance and we can see Sushmita dancing to the ‘Rhythm of Shiva’ in a white salwar suit, as it gently drizzles down. While she indulges in a semi-classical dance, she reminds you of some of the most stunning scenes from the film Taal.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote that she could never resist dancing in the rain ever since she was a child. Her caption read, “#rains #flowoflife #carefree #abandonment And of course, Rhythm of Shiva!!!! #happiness “ You’ll catch a cold princess” says @pritam_shikhare but dancing in the rain I find hard to resist ever since my childhood!! #sharing #apieceofme flowing with the rhythm of life!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

Take a look at the video HERE.

On the work front, Sushmita will soon be seen in the second season of the web-series ‘Aarya’ directed by Ram Madhvani.

