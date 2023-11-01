WATCH: Sushmita Sen drops cutesy glimpse with niece Ziana on her 2nd birthday; mom Charu Asopa reacts

Among all the things that actress Sushmita Sen is, she is also a mother to two daughters who adore babies a lot. Hence, she is often seen showering love on her little niece Ziana. Today, at the baby turned two, the actress posted a cute video of her fun time with her and penned a cute note for the little one.

Sushmita Sen shares adorable video with niece Ziana on her 2nd birthday

Time and again, actress Sushmita Sen has been giving us a glimpse of her relationship with her niece Ziara. The baby, who was born to TV actress Charu Asopa and Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen, turned two years old today. On her second birthday, her bua dropped a cute clip of them enjoying a ride in Mumbai together.

In the video, Sushmita along with baby Ziana are seen standing out of a car from the sunroof and enjoying a night ride in Mumbai. Sharing the clip, the Aarya actress wrote, “Happyyyyyyyy Birthday Ziana!!! 2 years old. naughtiest year begins! God bless you with the choicest blessings always!!! We love you soooooooo much!!!! Let me know when you’re ready for our next drive. Bua ever ready!”

As Sen extended her birthday wish to the little one, her mother Charu came to the comments section and showered love on it.

Charu Asopa penned a birthday wish for her baby Ziana

Television personality Charu Asopa also took to social media and penned a heartfelt note as her baby girl celebrates her second birthday today. The Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana actress posted a picture with her baby, dressed in a pink saree. Ziara looked adorable in an anarkali suit.

Sharing the image, Charu penned, “Can’t believe you have become 2-year-old my jaan. You are truly the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy birthday to the best daughter in the whole wide world. Love you bohat bohat bohat saara my princess Ziana.”

Sushmita Sen’s work front

The third installment of the web show Aarya was recently released followed by the six-episode biographical drama TV series Taali.

