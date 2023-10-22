WATCH: Sushmita Sen performing dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee Sen at Durga Puja pandal is all things gold

While the entire nation is immersed in a nine-day, Navratri celebration, recently, Sushmita Sen along with her family also stepped out for Durga Puja celebration in the city. On Saturday, October 21, the Arya actress was seen arriving with her family at the Puja Pandal with her parents, her daughter Alisah and Renee, and a couple of other family members. In one of the other videos, the actress was also seen performing the traditional dhunuchi dance.

Sushmita Sen performs dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee Sen at the Durga Puja

On October 21, Sushmita Sen was seen arriving for the Durga Puja celebrations at the Puja Pandal in Mumbai. In one of the videos shared, the actress can be seen performing the traditional dhunuchi dance along with her daughter, Renee Sen, amongst other devotees in the pandal. For the unversed, the Dhunuchi dance involves dancing with a clay pot in hand after the aarti at a Durga Puja. The mother-daughter duo was seen happily dancing at the occasion barefoot on the road.

Take a look:

On the special occasion, Sushmita Sen and her family members were seen donning traditional attires. The actress looked gorgeous in a pink and orange shade saree decked in the Bandhani pattern with a gota embroidery and broad silver gotta patti at the embellished border. Worn traditionally, Sush opted for a matching rani pink blouse with an embroidered neckline and sleeve cuffs.

She accessorized her look with bracelets, kadhas and earrings. Keeping immaculate makeup, the actress chose kohl-lined eyes with subtle lip shade. For the hairdo, the actress tied a neat ponytail with a center-partition.

While her daughter Renee twinned with her mother in a red saree and golden blouse with tresses left open, her younger daughter Alisah chose a lehenga set for the occasion.

In addition to this, several other Bollywood celebs including Rani Mukerji, Kajol, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Kiara Advani, and Hema Malini, amongst others were spotted seeking blessings of the Goddess Durga.

Sushmita Sen on the professional front

Speaking of Sushmita Sen’s work front, the actress has been receiving rave reviews for her performance-oriented films this year. Her last project, Taali was much appreciated for its subject and stellar portrayal of Gauri Sawant by the former Miss Universe.

Currently, the actress is now gearing up for her next release, Aarya 3 which will stream from November 3.

