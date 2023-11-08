WATCH: Sushmita Sen stuns in black as she attends Vishal Gurnani's Diwali bash with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Bollywood celebrities kickstarted their Diwali celebrations already. They can be seen attending Diwali parties setting the fesvital fashion high. A few days ago, designer Manish Malhotra organized a grand Diwali bash where several celebrities attended. Now, on November 7, film producer Vishal Gurnani arranged a Diwali bash where Sushmita Sen can be seen attending with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen attends a Diwali party with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

A video on Instagram shows Sushmita Sen entering the Diwali party venue with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress wore a stunning black saree featuring a pink border. Her makeup was on point and she accessorized with a heavy necklace.

On the other hand, Rohman opted for a white kurta set and paired it with a green jacket. The duo also posed together for the paparazzi. Take a look:

In December 2021, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce that she and Rohman Shawl had ended their three-year-long relationship. The two had met through Instagram in 2018.

In recent months, she has often been spotted with Rohman during family gatherings. He had also joined her at a fashion week earlier in March, days after the Aarya 3 actress had announced the news of a heart attack.

About Aarya 3

Sushmita was recently seen in Aarya 3. She returned as a more determined persona in the series.

During a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita shared how her real-life experiences inspired her for the role of Aarya Sareen. Sen said, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

She further added that this has happened to all at some point or another. "I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you," the actress shared.

