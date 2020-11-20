WATCH: Sushmita Sen's humble reply when a reporter compared her achievements to Priyanka Chopra

We stumbled upon a throwback video of Sushmita Sen who was posed with an awkward question from a reporter but handled it with grace. Check it out below.

Bollywood has seen a host of beauty pageant winners make their way into the world of acting and become top notch actors. Some of them include , Lara Dutta, and Sushmita Sen among others. Apart from starring in several memorable films, these actresses have also taken the big screen by storm with their performances. Today, we stumbled upon one such throwback video of Sushmita Sen who was posed with an awkward question from a reporter but handled it with grace.

In the video, Sushmita can be seen attending an event and having a brief chat with the media. One reporter then goes on to ask the actress a question in which he can be heard saying, "After you became Miss Universe, Aishwarya came and Priyanka Chopra came, they achieved a lot.. even you did but it was little lesser than their achievements..."

Sushmita then interjected the reporter and very humbly went on to say, "Bahut kam.. In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai woh bahut kam logo ne kiya hai. She's made us very very proud. (My contribution has been very less. In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have been able to achieve that)."

Despite the awkward situation, Sushmita fielded the question with grace and proved how she is the real queen of kindness. In the rest of the video shared by Pinkvilla you can also see the adoring chemistry that Priyanka and Sushmita share with one another.

Check out Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra's video below:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: We Can Be Heroes TEASER: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her villainous side & challenges the little superheroes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×