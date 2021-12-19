WATCH: Sussanne Khan lovingly lights candle on rumoured beau Arslan Goni’s birthday cake

In the recent past, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been making headlines for sparking romance rumours with Arslan Goni. Now, on Sunday, December 19, Arslan turned a year older. On the special occasion, an intimate birthday bash was organised which was attended by Sussanne Khan, Anushka Ranjan and some of their close friends. Newlywed, Anushka also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their close-knit celebration.

In a short clip shared by her, Sussanne Khan can be seen lighting candles on Arslan Goni’s birthday cake. A playful Arslan can be seen trying to put off the candles to irritate Khan. After which, Sussanne places her hand near Goni’s face in order to stop him. All the friends who were present at the party can be seen clapping and cheering for the birthday boy. Even Anushka Ranjan while sharing the video, wished Goni saying, “Happy Birthday Babssii.”

Previously, on Sussanne Khan’s birthday, Arslan Goni took to social media to share a romantic tribute for the birthday girl. However, what caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan’s lovey-dovey reaction to Arslan Goni’s wish. In the post, we can see Sussanne sporting an infectious smile alongside Goni as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo online, Arslan penned a sweet caption hailing Khan as his ‘darling’.

He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons.

