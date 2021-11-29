WATCH: Sussanne Khan pens a heartwarming note for Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s wedding

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot recently in a star-studded ceremony and reception. Several stars including Alia Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan attended the ceremony. Sussanne Khan also attended the ceremony and on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a video on Instagram congratulating Aditya and Anushka. She wrote, “Love is Love…Congratulations Mr and Mrs Seal my darling cuties @anushkaranjan @adityaseal you both make me believe in the magic of Love… I wish you the very best of this beautiful Life..Coz u both deserve the brightest shiniest world.. bigggg love always”.

Anushka commented on the picture and wrote, “You’re the most beautiful person ever. Love you tons and heaps. Thank youuu”. Sussanne replied by saying, “I love you right back mostest”. Aditya also commented and wrote, “Suzzz i love you sooo much..you’re such a wonderful human”. To which Sussanne replied, “and so are you my darling Adi. One in a billion”. Several fans of the couple commented on the video and complimented the couple.

In a previous chat with ETimes, Aditya spoke about his delayed honeymoon and said, “We wanted to go on our honeymoon right after marriage and had even booked tickets. But, we were informed that the flight was canceled and we had the choice of booking the flights on another date. Then, we chose another destination but realized that there were 10-day quarantine rules and therefore we decided to postpone our honeymoon. We plan to travel during the New Years now."

