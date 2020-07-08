  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Sussanne Khan steers clear of the paparazzi as she steps out for a salon visit after 4 months

Sussanne, who has been spending lockdown with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids, was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of the salon.
1810 reads Mumbai
News,Sussanne KhanWATCH: Sussanne Khan steers clear of the paparazzi as she steps out for a salon visit after 4 months
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease in Mumbai and salons as well as hotels begin to reopen, people are slowly crawling back to normalcy. On Wednesday, Sussanne Khan was spotted at a popular salon in Mumbai's suburbs as she stepped out to get a hair cut and a hair spa after four long months. Sussanne, who has been spending lockdown with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids, was snapped by the paparazzi who had stationed themselves outside the salon. 

As soon as Sussanne was spotted leaving the salon, the photographers took their position and began clicking her. However, Susanne made sure to steer clear and cautiously asked the paparazzi to move aside as she proceeded towards her car. Wearing a face shield, gloves, denims and a black tee, Sussanne made sure to maintain social distance. 

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SussanneKhan snapped post salon session in Mumbai today #Wednesday #manavmanglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Sussanne also took to her Instagram page to share details and photos from her first salon visit in months. She wrote, "Hair cut and treatment spa day after 4 months!! My dear @zenobiamody @kantamotwani @kromakaysalon spoil me by giving me the whole salon to myself. truly feels warm and special thank you zenziee and K for this wonderful little pocket of girlie Funtime! #blissful #ilovemyhair." 

Check it out:

For the unversed, Sussane and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan have been staying together since the lockdown came into effect to be closer to their kids. Hrithik had even shared a heartfelt post about the same wherein he thanked Sussanne for moving in with them during this difficult period. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement