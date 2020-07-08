WATCH: Sussanne Khan steers clear of the paparazzi as she steps out for a salon visit after 4 months

Sussanne, who has been spending lockdown with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids, was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of the salon.

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease in Mumbai and salons as well as hotels begin to reopen, people are slowly crawling back to normalcy. On Wednesday, Sussanne Khan was spotted at a popular salon in Mumbai's suburbs as she stepped out to get a hair cut and a hair spa after four long months. Sussanne, who has been spending lockdown with ex-husband and their kids, was snapped by the paparazzi who had stationed themselves outside the salon.

As soon as Sussanne was spotted leaving the salon, the photographers took their position and began clicking her. However, Susanne made sure to steer clear and cautiously asked the paparazzi to move aside as she proceeded towards her car. Wearing a face shield, gloves, denims and a black tee, Sussanne made sure to maintain social distance.

Sussanne also took to her Instagram page to share details and photos from her first salon visit in months. She wrote, "Hair cut and treatment spa day after 4 months!! My dear @zenobiamody @kantamotwani @kromakaysalon spoil me by giving me the whole salon to myself. truly feels warm and special thank you zenziee and K for this wonderful little pocket of girlie Funtime! #blissful #ilovemyhair."

For the unversed, Sussane and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan have been staying together since the lockdown came into effect to be closer to their kids. Hrithik had even shared a heartfelt post about the same wherein he thanked Sussanne for moving in with them during this difficult period.

