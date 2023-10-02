WATCH: Swara Bhasker sings folk song on daughter Raabiyaa's 'Chhathhi' ceremony

Swara Bhasker is an actress and activist who never shies away from expressing her views and opinions on matters of importance. Earlier this year, the Sheer Qorma actress married activist Fahad Ahmad and on September 23, they were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Raabiyaa. A couple of days ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of their daughter’s chhathhi. Now, Swara shared a video from the traditional ceremony.

Swara Bhasker drops video from daughter’s ‘Chhathhi’ ceremony

A delighted and excited new mom, Swara Bhasker finally shared a video from their daughter’s chhathhi ceremony which is celebrated on the sixth day of a child’s birth. Dressed in yellow, the parents sat with their baby on their lap as the female members of the family applied kaajal on the three of them to protect them from evil eye. In the video, Swara is also seen singing the folk song on the occasion.

Sharing the video, the Veere Di Wedding actress penned, “The child is a mish mash of the mish mash we are.. So she’s 62.5% UP.. 12.5% Bihar.. 25% Andhra.. And I’m all for representation and I’m always here for celebration! Moreover, since our wedding, we’ve been discovering common cultural practices that both Hindus and Muslims in North India share which reinforces my belief that human beings can come from all manner of diversity but love and joy will find a common language!”

Explaining about the ceremony, the actress wrote, “Chhathhi or the 6th day of the child’s birth is celebrated across UP Bihar where the mom & child are dressed in the colour of Haldi / turmeric and the aunts /bua puts kaajal on the child and mom and dad to protect the child and family from ‘nazar’ or the evil eye! I’m singing a popular ‘sohar’ (songs of celebration for newborns). Traditionally sohars mostly celebrate male newborns, I’ve tailored it for a newborn girl. oh! And mothers don’t sing the sohars, sisters & aunts do but I was like dholak aa gaya hai so why not! Thank you Bhanu ji @partapsinghb11 for the dholak that made my singing bearable and @manisha2967 for the tutorial on Chhathhi and the lovely singing that I couldn’t edit in.”

Take a look at the video:

Swara Bhasker also shared several unseen visuals from the ceremony that didn’t make it to the video. She also posted a clip of an acquaintance on her IG stories singing the folk song along with a family picture with their little baby.

Take a look: