WATCH: Swara Bhasker teases paparazzi; Wants them to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid during her India visit

Actress Swara Bhasker, who recently got married to Fahad Ahmad, was seen making a stunning appearance at the screening of Afwaah on Thursday. She looked all things beautiful in a purple saree styled with a statement necklace. Before going to watch the film, Swara posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. While she was posing for the media, she asked them to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her India visit recently.

Swara Bhasker teases paparazzi

Recently, Gigi was seen attending the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. More than her appearance, it was the paparazzi who stole the show. They were heard saying 'ikde' to Gigi while she was posing on the red carpet. They were even heard mispronouncing the names of Zendaya and Tom Holland. The videos spread on the Internet like wildfire. Interestingly, Swara was also seen teasing the photographers yesterday. As they requested her to pose, she was heard saying, "Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Swara recently left her fans surprised after she announced her wedding to Fahad. Post registering their marriage in court, they enjoyed pre-wedding festivities including a Carnatic musical evening, a qawwali night, haldi and mehendi with their family and friends in Delhi. They even hosted a grand reception in Delhi. The couple looked all things beautiful in their ethnic outfits. The reception was attended by Jaya Bachchan, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and others. The actress shared a video featuring her and Fahad and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Work front

Swara was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar last year. She will next be seen in Mrs. Falani.

