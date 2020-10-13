WATCH: Taapsee Pannu's 'Biggini Shoot' version with sisters, BF Mathias Boe leaves Anushka, Bhumi in splits

While on vacation, Taapsee Pannu not just shot a hilarious video with her sisters but also made her relationship with beau Mathias Boe Instagram official.

got everyone into wishful thinking mode when she took off on dreamy vacation with her sister Shagun Pannu, her cousin sister and boyfriend Mathias Boe. Clear blue waters, stunning sunsets and white sand have been ruling her social media over the last few days and the actress sure did have a lot of fun. If the pictures were not enough, Taapsee has shared a video that will legit crack you up.

The 'Biggini Shoot' song which went viral a few weeks ago was composed by the popular social media star Yashraj Mukhate. Since then there have been several videos on this viral audio and looks like Taapsee also jumped on this bandwagon. The actress shared a hilarious video which features herself, her sisters and boyfriend Mathias Boe. We wonder if this was Taapsee's way of even making her relationship official.

In the video, we get to see the Pannu sisters using various props to elevate their performance as they dance and perform with hilarious expressions She captioned the video, "So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ....#BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe."

The video not only sent Taapsee's fans in ROFL mode but also left , Bhumi Pednekar, , Vikrant Massey, Saqib Saleem, Kajal Aggarwal and Tahira Kashyap in splits. Kajal commented, "Hahahah Pannus killing it as usual."

Check out Taapsee's 'Biggini Shoot' video below:

As for Taapsee and Mathias, the duo have rarely featured on each other's Instagram and this is probably one of the first few times the actress has shared something featuring him. Mathias, who is a professional badminton player, had wished Taapsee on her birthday earlier this year and penned a heartfelt note. His note read, "Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling @taapsee."

