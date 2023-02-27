WATCH: Tabu joins paparazzi to tease Ajay Devgn as they promote Bholaa in the city

Ajay Devgn and Tabu set the theatres on fire in 2022 with their blockbuster film, Drishyam 2. The film, co-starring Shriya Saran, enjoyed a glorious run at the box office. Now, the hit duo, Ajay and Tabu are all set to be seen together again in their upcoming film, Bholaa. The trailer was released recently and it left netizens mighty impressed. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. Ahead of the release, Tabu and Ajay, on Monday, were seen promoting their film in the city in style.

In the video, Ajay is seen sporting a black kurta paired with denim jeans and a checkered cloth around his neck. He completed his look with cool sunnies and lots of swag. On the other hand, Tabu looked stunning in a white shirt styled with black trousers. The actress was seen flashing her million-dollar smile as they posed for the media. Tabu was also seen interacting with the media and teasing Ajay. She was heard saying, "Aisa smile kabhi karti hu main?" The paparazzi then replied, "Nahi nahi". The actress was then seen pointing toward Ajay. Going by the video, Tabu seemed to be in a good mood today. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared, fans of the on-screen couple were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Ajay tabu best jodi." Another fan wrote, "Tabu is the finest actress in Bollywood really classy, loved her in drishyam."

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. The film is slated to release on March 30.

Work front

Apart from Bholaa, Tabu has The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay. On the other hand, Ajay has Maidaan and Singham 3 with Deepika Padukone.