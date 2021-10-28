WATCH: Tahira Kashyap ups the hotness quotient in bikinis as she shares glimpses of her Maldivian holiday

Tahira Kashyap, author, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife has set the temperature soaring with her latest slew of pictures and a video on social media. Earlier yesterday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle and posted many pictures from her holiday in the Maldives. Recently, she and Ayushmann, along with their two kids, Virajveer and Varushka had jetted off to the tropical island country for a quick family holiday. Last night Tahira treated fans to a few beautiful glimpses of her holiday and netizens are completely in awe of her.

Tahira Kashyap is definitely not over her Maldivian holiday and so aren’t we. Last night, Tahira took the hotness quotient several notches higher with her beautiful beachwear photos and videos. In one such video, Tahira looks stunning as she is clad in a bright yellow bikini and transparent cover-up. She is seen staring at the sunset as she stands in front of an infinity pool, and the water and sky merge into one in the distance.

In another picture, she is seen donning a bright pink and orange bikini and multi-coloured printed shirt. The author also shared pictures featuring her daughter and son having a whale of a time. In yet another picture, Tahira is inside the pool.

Sharing these pictures and video, Tahira captioned the post, “Because it’s never enough”.

Take a look:

In other news, Tahira recently launched her book, “The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother”. Tahira will also be venturing in films. She announced her first feature film as director titled Sharmaji Ki Beti. The film on woman empowerment will feature actresses Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

