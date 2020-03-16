WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan asking Saif Ali Khan to hold him in his arms is s sight you don’t want to miss

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen asking Saif Ali Khan to hold him in his arms as they visit aunt Karisma Kapoor’s house; WATCH

Taimur Ali Khan lights up the internet whenever he is snapped in and around the city, and yesterday, Tim Tim brought a smile to our faces when he was papped with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy at Karisma Kapoor’s house. Amidst photos of Taimur waving at the paparazzi, a video that caught our attention was when soon after stepping out of the car, Taimur signals his father aka Saif to carry him in his arms while Saif was waving at the paparazzi and we feel that it was an absolutely cute sight.

In the photos, while Bebo nailed her classic black and white causal look, Taimur looked cute as a button while twinning with mother in black and white. A few days back, Bebo had jetted off to Punjab to kick-start another schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bebo returned and now, in the latest, it is being reported that , too, will return to Mumbai today as the shooting of the film has been delayed after film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, and the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. Next, Bebo will be seen in ’s Takht and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan asking Saif Ali Khan to take him in his arms:

Credits :Manav Manglani

