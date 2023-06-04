WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan bidding goodbye to Alia Bhatt and baby Raha is best thing on the Internet today

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and her little princess Raha took social media by storm as they were spotted spending time at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house in Bandra. The mother-daughter twinned in white outfits as they were clicked by the paparazzi. However, Alia tried to hide Raha's face to avoid the media but her pictures revealing a little glimpse have stormed the Internet. Netizens can't stop gushing over the star kid's first glimpse. Interestingly, another video surfaced on social media featuring Taimur Ali Khan.

Fans are all heart for Taimur Ali Khan's love for Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha

In the new video, Alia and Raha are seen leaving Bebo's house. While the mother-daughter duo gears up to leave the venue in their car, the doting brother Taimur is seen bidding his cousin goodbye. His nanny adorably lifts up for him to say bye to Raha. The video is all things love. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, it sent fans into a frenzy. A fan wrote, "So cute." Another fan wrote, "sweet family moments." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia welcomed their munchkin in November 2022. Since then, they have been enjoying every bit of parenthood. Days after Raha's birth, the new parents hosted an informal meeting with photographers where they requested them to respect their privacy. They requested them to not click Raha's pictures.

Work front

Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It will hit theatres on July 28. Apart from this, Alia has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, the new mommy will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.

