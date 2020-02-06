WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan is one happy kid as he plays the drum at Karan Johar’s kids birthday bash

In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen playing the drum at Karan Johar’s kids birthday bash. Take a look!

After attending Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, yesterday, Taimur Ali Khan attended the birthday party of ’s sons- Yash and Roohi. Thanks to social media, a series of videos and photos from the party have gone viral on social media wherein this little munchkin is seen having a whale of a time. Now, in the latest video that is trending on social Media, we see Taimur Ali Khan playing the drum. Well unlike daddy , looks like, son Taimur is not too fond of the guitar but loves to play the drum. In the said video, Taimur is seen wearing blue jeans paired with a blue jacket and is happily playing the drums.

Yesterday, Karan Johar hosted the third birthday party for his twins Yash and Roohi in a hotel in Mumbai and going by the photos, the setting of the party looked like that of a campsite. Besides, another video that has been been shared online is that of Karan Johar feeding cake to the kids. While and 's son was seen covering his face, Karan was seen feeding cake to Amrita Arora's son and later licking it off his fingers. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Farah Khan to others, a host of B-town stars were papped at the bash and deserves a special mention as she posted a photo wherein she is seen giving Roohi, seated on a red toy bike, a peck on the cheek.

Yash and Roohi will turn three on January 7, 2020. While they had an intimate first birthday, their second birthday was based on the theme London. On the work front, after doing a recee, Karan Johar will soon kick-start the shooting of his period film- Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More