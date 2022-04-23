Watch: Taimur Ali Khan tells paparazzi ‘band karo’ amid Jeh's playtime; Saif & Kareena Kapoor spotted twinning

Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes heads turn whenever she steps out of her house. Well, today morning seemed to be a good one as the actress was spotted with her entire family. Bebo looked cool in her casual attire and twinned with her husband Saif Ali Khan, while Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan looked in a playful mood. But there is yet another thing that caught our attention and that was Tim asking the paparazzi to stop clicking photos.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a white shirt that she paired with light blue bell-bottom jeans. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses. Saif Ali Khan too was spotted in a white kurta that he paired with blue denim and sunglasses. Jehangir Ali Khan seemed to be in a playful mood as he was with sitting in his tiny little car and playing with his nanny. Taimur on the other hand was in a chirpy mood and he looked at the paparazzi and said ‘band karo’ as they were clicking him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film got pushed twice and is now all set to release in August. Well, this is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will also see South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

