WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan turns into a little farmer as he goes around plucking veggies & makes us go 'aww'

Taimur Ali Khan is busy plucking out organic vegetables from an organic garden with a keen interest and is having a great time doing so.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is among one of the most adorable B-town babies who has been the apple of our eyes ever since he was born. Be it his photos from the airport or from his playschool, everything about the little nawab goes viral. The star kid is often snapped by the paps. His cute antics make the internet go into a frenzy. Be it Diwali or Republic Day, a regular day out or shopping with mommy, Tim Tim amuses us with his zeal and excitement for everything.

Taimur has yet again stolen our hearts with a cute video that has been posted by a chef on his Instagram account. In the video, we can see little Tim Tim is plucking out organic vegetables from an organic garden. He looks so keen on doing it and is having a gala time. At such a young age, to learn something like this is just great. Despite the windy weather and the sun, the little munchkin did not stop plucking the veggies. Sharing a series of videos, the chef wrote, "When my friend #taimuralikhanptaudi is back. feel always happy, He did Farm to fork with #ChefVijaychauhan plucked Some organic Vegetables, He cooked food for him self. He loves Cooking, Taimur love's to eat green leafy vegetables, soups, salad, garden green fresh Fenugreek parantha. He loved our organic Garden, We believe to produce local fresh vegetables. Eat healthy Stay healthy live long."

Recently, yet again Taimur had managed to steal the limelight when the kid was spotted with Saif and Kareena in the city. Wearing his pair of stylish shades, Taimur stood to pose in front of his parents triumphantly. The kid gave a tough competition to Bebo and Saif grabbing the limelight.

