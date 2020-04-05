WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan's adorable throwback video donning glasses will drive away your quarantine blues

Taimur Ali Khan is winning hearts on the internet with this throwback videos where the cute munchkin looks uber cool donning sunglasses.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is the cutest little munchkin and also the most popular star kid in B-Town. He is a paparazzi favourite and is widely popular and loved for his adorable antics and waves to the shutterbugs. Being a famous kid and already having garnered massive fans, everyone is eager to know what the kid is up to everyday. Now that we are in a 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus, we are surely missing spotting Timtim.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Taimur which will drive away your quarantine blues. In the video, the little munchkin who is surrounded by his loved ones is trying on a sunglass. After he dons the cool glasses everyone starts whistling, clapping and cheering for the kid which makes him blush. Taimur surely looks no less than a stud in those sunglasses, don't you agree? Recently, Kareena who has been sharing photos on social media of how she has been spending her quarantine time was seen flaunting her handmade jewellery made out of pasta which was made by Taimur.

Meanwhile, a few days back Bebo had also shared her son Taimur Ali Khan’s hidden talent on her handle. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a picture of son Taimur’s painting that he made of his favourite dessert, ice cream while being at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. In the painting, we could see 4 people lying on the beach on recliners and having a gala time. Taimur painted his vision of a day at the beach while spending time at home due to the COVID 19 lockdown and Kareena shared a glimpse of the same on social media.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's video here:

Credits :Manav Manglani

