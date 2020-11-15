WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

In a video that now gone viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen walking with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding Taimur's hands as Malaika Arora walks next to them. Check it out below.

Bollywood celebrities have officially entered the festive and holiday mood as festive season has begun. With many celebrating Diwali this year, and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimur took off to the hills to spend time with their loved ones. With and shooting in Dharmashala for their upcoming film, their respective partners also headed to the hills to celebrate Diwali.

Kareena also took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of Taimur along with Saif. As for Malaika and Arjun, the lovebirds were snapped today. Now, the couples were spotted strolling the streets of Dharmashala over the weekend. Fans seemed to have got a hint of where the couples are residing in the hill station and looks like a keen fan even spotted them on the streets.

In a video that now gone viral, Kareena can be seen walking with Arjun and just ahead of them Saif can be seen holding Taimur's hands as Malaika walks next to them. Looks like, Taimur, who is a paparazzi's favourite in Mumbai, spotted the cameras from a distant and can be heard yelling 'No Photos'.

Check out Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun and Malaika's Dharmashala video below:

On Sunday morning, Malaika also gave a glimpse of the serene place in Himachal where she was taking a stroll. Meanwhile, Kareena shared a boomerang video wherein she can be seen spending quality time with husband Saif and son Taimur by a bonfire.

